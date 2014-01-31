(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Jan 31 Australian shares closed flat on Friday after weak metals prices undercut an uptick in private sector credit, and posted their first January loss in four years in a patchy start to the year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended the day 2 points higher at 5,190.0 and fell 1 percent for the week, its fourth consecutive week of losses.

Australia's share market shed 3 percent in January as investors sold out of equities on slowing growth in China and as the U.S. Federal Reserve continued to taper its bond-buying programme.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent or 24.7 points to finish the session at 4,874.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)