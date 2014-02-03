SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian shares edged 0.3 percent lower on Monday morning, hurt by losses in miners and banks as disappointing building approvals data added to a weak manufacturing report from China and a fall on Wall Street. Investors were generally cautious as stress in emerging markets showed few signs of abating, with the domestic focus turning to the Reserve Bank of Australia's first policy meeting of the year on Tuesday. "This market had a fantastic year last year, and I think people are just de-risking at the moment," said Will Cleland, associate director of institutional dealing at PhillipCapital. Australia's "big four" banks were largely on the back foot. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shed 0.2 percent and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group lost 0.9 percent. Westpack Banking Corp pared early losses to trade flat. The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 13.9 points to 5,176.1 by 0127 GMT. It finished flat on Friday, posting its first January loss in four years in a patchy start to the year. Besides a weak showing on Wall Street on Friday, investors were also greeted by a weekend report showing China's factory growth eased to a six-month low in January. China is Australia's biggest export market. Ahead of the central bank meeting, markets got another peek on the state of the Australian economy. Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the Internet edged fractionally lower in January, a fourth month of minor losses that pointed to some sign of stabilization in labor demand. Government data also showed that Australia building approvals fell 2.9 percent in December, a disappointing report for investors who are expecting low interest rates to lead to strength in dwelling starts. Meanwhile, a private gauge of Australian inflation rose only marginally in January while the annual pace slowed a touch, a welcome moderation after price pressures took an unexpected spike higher the previous month. "Tomorrow's rate decision is not expected to provide any shocks with conventional wisdom expecting the RBA to hold," said Niall King, sales trader at CMC Markets. "However, with domestic growth and employment continually failing to sparkle, any further signs of weakness will add pressure for local policy to be eased further." Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd slipped 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent respectively. "There is still a lot of concern as where the mining sector is," Cleland said. "It's Chinese new year, and there is no lead on commodities." Consumer stocks helped contain the broad market losses, with supermarket Coles-owner Wesfarmers ltd adding 0.2 percent. Electronics retailer JB Hi Fi Ltd gained 1.7 percent after it said it expected full-year net profit for 2014 to increase between 8.3 percent and 10.8 percent from a year earlier. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged down 0.4 percent to 4,853.8. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by)