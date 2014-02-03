(Update to close) SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian shares dipped slightly on Monday, hurt by losses in miners and banks as disappointing building approvals data weighed on sentiment along with a weak manufacturing report from China and a fall on Wall Street. Gains in energy producers and some consumer stocks, like JB Hi Fi Ltd, limited the losses. Commonwealth Bank of Australia also bounced back 0.2 percent in the afternoon session. Investors were generally cautious as stress in emerging markets showed few signs of abating, with the domestic focus turning to the Reserve Bank of Australia's first policy meeting of the year on Tuesday. The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 2.1 points to 5,187.9. It finished flat on Friday, posting its first January loss in four years in a patchy start to the year. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent to 4,849.5. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)