SYDNEY, Feb 5 Australian shares are set to bounce back on Wednesday, following a rise on Wall Street buoyed by encouraging corporate results, while investors also turn to the local reporting season for earnings updates. * Local share price index futures edged up 0.1 percent to 5,053.0, which is still a 44.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Tuesday. The benchmark tumbled 1.8 percent in the last session in the biggest daily drop in six months. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent to 4,829.4 in early trade. * U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday, buoyed by encouraging earnings, as the market attempted to steady in the wake of its largest selloff in months a day earlier. * Copper steadied on Tuesday after hitting a fresh two-month low, as investors weighed near-term supply tightness against tepid U.S. and Chinese factory data and an emerging markets selloff. * Britain's Virgin Atlantic Airways will halt operations between Sydney and Hong Kong from May 5 because the route is no longer profitable, the company said on Tuesday. * U.S. agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it remained committed to expanding its global reach to satisfy Asia's fast-growing demand for food, despite a failed bid to acquire Australian grain handler GrainCorp Ltd . * Echo Entertainment Group, which will lose its exclusive gaming license in Sydney in late 2019 to larger rival Crown Resorts Ltd, is due to release its results later in the session. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2155 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1755.2 0.76% 13.310 USD/JPY 101.64 0.66% 0.670 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6312 -- 0.049 SPOT GOLD 1254.56 0.00% -0.040 US CRUDE 97.6 1.21% 1.170 DOW JONES 15445.24 0.47% 72.44 ASIA ADRS 136.81 0.79% 1.07 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends up a day after sharp selloff * Brent falls on emerging markets, U.S. oil rises on cold * Gold falls as U.S. equities rally, dollar gain weighs * Copper rises off 2-month lows as tight supply suggests gains For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang)