(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Feb 6 Australian shares bounced back on Thursday, lifted by bargain-hunting in blue-chip mining and financial stocks after a three-day slide, with upbeat retail sales data lending further support.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.2 percent, or 61.1 points, to 5,131.4, its biggest one-day gain in three weeks. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent to close at a seven-week closing low on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent to 4,807.9.

(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Kim Coghill)