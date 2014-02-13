(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Feb 13 Australian shares finished flat in choppy trade on Thursday, but still at 3-week highs, after weak job numbers tempered interest in firms reporting strong earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index benchmark slipped two points to finish at 5,308.1, snapping five sessions of gains, its longest winning streak since mid-October. The benchmark rose 1.1 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.1 percent higher to 4,873.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)