SYDNEY Feb 14 Australian shares climbed 0.9 percent to near six-week highs on Friday, spurred by solid earnings from index-heavyweight Rio Tinto and a fifth rise in six sessions for Wall Street stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 48.2 points to 5,356.3. The benchmark posted a 3.7 percent rise for the week, snapping five consecutive weeks of losses and marking its biggest weekly rise since December 2011.

