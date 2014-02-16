SYDNEY, Feb 17 Australian shares will start the week on a firm note tracking gains on Wall Street as the market remained optimistic about growth outlook, with local earnings also underpinning the positive sentiment. * Local share price index futures rose 0.8 percent to 5,352.0, which was a 4.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 0.9 percent to near six-week highs on Friday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.3 percent to 4,901.8 in early trade. * U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with major indexes notching a second straight week of gains as investors were once again willing to overlook some soft economic data stemming from bad weather. * Copper rose on Friday, helped by a weak dollar and limited short-term availability of the metal in the physical market, but gains were limited by uncertainty about the demand outlook following soft U.S. and Chinese economic data. * Top Australian coal hauler Aurizon Holdings Ltd reported an 18 percent rise in first-half underlying profit on Monday spurred by strong coal volumes, and raised its forecast for coal haulage this year. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2157 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1838.63 0.48% 8.800 USD/JPY 101.62 -0.15% -0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7446 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1318.31 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 100.3 -0.05% -0.050 DOW JONES 16154.39 0.79% 126.80 ASIA ADRS 142.24 0.11% 0.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St rises; indexes up for second straight week * Brent rises on tight supply; heating oil gains * Gold races above $1,300, posts biggest weekly gain in 6 months * Copper gains on weak dollar, tin hits 8-week high For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)