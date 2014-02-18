(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Feb 18 Australian shares rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday, hovering at three-month highs as solid earnings from global miner BHP Billiton eclipsed a handful of weaker results.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 9.9 points to 5,392.8, its highest close since November 15. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished flat at 4,895.1. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)