SYDNEY, Feb 18 Australian shares are set to post modest gains in early trade on Tuesday as index heavyweight BHP Billiton posted a stellar result, however a lack of leads because of Wall Street's closure overnight may keep investors at the sidelines. * Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent, but was still a 9.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.1 percent higher. * U.S. stock markets were closed for a public holiday. * Copper rose for a second session, touching the strongest level in 11 days, as the dollar weakened slightly and worries about slower Chinese growth faded, prompting some shorts to buy back positions. Gold hit a 3-1/2 month high. * BHP Billiton reported a 31 percent rise in first-half underlying profit, well above market forecasts, bolstered by aggressive cost-cutting and volume growth. * Australian rail and ports operator Asciano Ltd reported a 6 percent rise in underlying first-half net profit on Tuesday, helped by a strong performance in its coal haulage unit, and raised its outlook for the full year. * Australian packaging group Amcor Ltd reported a 21.2 percent rise in its first-half net profit, driven by solid growth in emerging markets including China and benefits from recent acquisitions. * Arrium Ltd, an Australian steel maker and iron ore miner, reported a 294 percent jump in its first-half net profit, thanks to record earnings in the mining business after doubling its iron ore sales. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2212 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1838.63 0.48% 8.800 USD/JPY 101.9 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7446 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1328.59 0.01% 0.100 US CRUDE 100.89 0.59% 0.590 DOW JONES 16154.39 0.79% 126.80 ASIA ADRS 142.24 0.11% 0.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St was closed for a public holiday * Oil steadies around $109 on U.S. winter demand * Gold at 3-1/2 month high on weak dollar, U.S. growth concerns * Copper climbs as Chinese growth worries fade; nickel up For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Walsh)
