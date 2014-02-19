SYDNEY, Feb 20 Australian stocks are set to edge lower on Thursday morning, pulling back from a rally that sent the market to near three-month highs after Wall Street ended lower after the release of minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, with investors also taking direction from a slew of corporate earnings. * Local share price index futures slipped 0.3 percent to 5,361.0, a 47.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Wednesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.7 percent to 4,878.6 in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday in a late selloff as minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy-setting meeting indicated that stimulus will continue to be trimmed unless there is a big economic surprise. * Copper was broadly flat on Wednesday as concerns about the demand outlook in top consumer China were offset by a weaker dollar and near-term tightness in stocks. * Australia's AMP Ltd said on Thursday its full-year profit fell 10.6 percent, missing analyst expectations as a decline in shareholder fund investment income and lapses in life insurance policies outweighed strong growth in wealth management. * Fairfax Media said its first-half net profit fell nearly 50 percent to A$193.8 million. * Leighton Holdings will report its 2013 full year results on Thursday, and Origin Energy will release its first-half results. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2159 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1828.75 -0.65% -12.010 USD/JPY 102.3 -0.05% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.741 -- 0.031 SPOT GOLD 1310.84 -0.03% -0.410 US CRUDE 103.41 0.96% 0.980 DOW JONES 16040.56 -0.56% -89.84 ASIA ADRS 143.85 -0.53% -0.76 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends lower after late selloff on Fed view * U.S. crude hits 4-month high as cold fuels diesel demand * Gold falls nearly 1 percent after Fed minutes * Copper steady as tight stocks offset China demand concerns For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Leslie Adler)