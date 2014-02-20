SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian stocks are set to open higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street which rose after manufacturing activity hit a four-year high, as investors continue to focus on local earnings. * Local stock index futures rose 0.7 percent to 5,419.0, a 6.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent in early trade to 4,903.1. * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after a reading on manufacturing activity hit almost a four-year high, while news on Facebook and Tesla drove their shares to record highs. * Copper slipped to a one-week low on Thursday after the euro weakened and data showed a contraction in China's manufacturing sector, which raised doubts about the outlook for demand from the metal's top consumer. * Insurance Australia Group Ltd said it continues to expect a strong full year performance in full year 2014, after reporting strong first-half results. * National Australia Bank said its first quarter unaudited cash earnings rose to approximately A$1.55 billion, up 7 percent from a year earlier. * Casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd is due to report its first-half results on Friday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2155 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1839.78 0.6% 11.030 USD/JPY 102.25 -0.06% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7518 -- 0.018 SPOT GOLD 1322.24 -0.02% -0.270 US CRUDE 102.92 -0.38% -0.390 DOW JONES 16133.23 0.58% 92.67 ASIA ADRS 143.84 -0.01% -0.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends higher after manufacturing data * U.S. crude pares losses on diesel demand, China weighs * Gold rises nearly 1 pct on weak manufacturing data * Copper falls to one-week low on China data; aluminium up For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang)