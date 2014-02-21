(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian shares rose 0.5 percent on Friday, extending gains for the sixth consecutive session to cap the week 1.5 percent higher, as a solid earnings season spurred investments in mining, banking and other high performers. The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 26.4 points to 5,438.7, just below the previous high of 5,457.3 hit on October 28, 2013. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent in to 4,927.6 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)