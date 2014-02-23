SYDNEY, Feb 24 Australian stocks are likely to open slightly lower on Monday, taking a breather after the recent rally spurred by solid earnings, with investors digesting mixed messages about the world's economic growth. * Local stock index futures slipped 1 point to 5,413.0, a 25.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Friday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at 4,929.0 in early trade. * U.S. stocks slipped on Friday on options-related trading, with the S&P 500 facing resistance as it flirts with its record high even as economic data continues to underwhelm. * Copper held steady on Friday, with an uncertain outlook for demand keeping prices in a narrow range after mixed messages about China's economic health. * The world's top economies have embraced a goal of generating more than $2 trillion in additional output over five years while creating tens of millions of new jobs, signalling optimism that the worst of crisis-era austerity was behind them. * South Korea's Samsung C&T Corp has annulled a mining contract with a consortium that includes Spain's Duro Felguera and Australia's Forge Construction . * The world's top economies agreed on Sunday to develop stricter rules on cross-border taxation to close loopholes that have allowed multinationals such as Starbucks Corp, Google Inc, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc to avoid paying taxes. * Caltex Australia Ltd will release 2013 full-year results on Monday, and Bluescope Steel Ltd will report its first-half results. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2118 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1836.25 -0.19% -3.530 USD/JPY 102.43 0.26% 0.270 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7337 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1325.18 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 102.20 -0.54% -0.550 DOW JONES 16103.30 -0.19% -29.93 ASIA ADRS 144.00 0.11% 0.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St dips with S&P 500's record high in sight * Oil falls as warmer U.S. weather curbs demand * Gold posts third straight weekly gain on U.S. economic worries * Copper steady; mixed China data clouds outlook for demand For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jan Paschal)