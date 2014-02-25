(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Feb 25 Australian shares reversed gains to slip 0.1 percent on Tuesday, taking a breather after a 7-session winning streak saw the benchmark reach 5-1/2 year highs earlier in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 6.4 points to 5,433.8, dragged down by mining and banking stocks. The benchmark hit an intra day high of 5,461.7, its highest point since June 2008.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished flat at 4,967.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)