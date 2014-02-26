SYDNEY, Feb 27 Australian shares are set to have a soft opening on Thursday, as investors become cautious with shares hovering near a 5-1/2-year high on a largely positive reporting season and also ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments. * Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,422.0, a 15.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged up 0.1 percent on Wednesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 0.2 percent to 4,964.5 in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended nearly flat on Wednesday with investors hesitant to make a big move on the day before comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, though shares of retailers rallied for a second consecutive session. * Copper slipped to a three-week low on Wednesday as worries about credit curbs on top consumer China's property developers fed into wider concerns about global demand for the metal. * Seven Group Holdings reported a first-half net profit after tax of A$263.9 million, up from A$256.8 million a year earlier, but said the underlying net profit for the period fell 44 percent to A$131 million. The company also said full-year 2014 underlying results would be below that of full-year 2013 and full-year 2012. * Transfield Services Ltd said it posted A$4.6 million in the first-half profit attributable to members, up 101.9 percent from a year earlier. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2202 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1845.16 0% 0.040 USD/JPY 102.36 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6673 -- -0.034 SPOT GOLD 1330 -0.05% -0.700 US CRUDE 102.55 0.71% 0.720 DOW JONES 16198.41 0.12% 18.75 ASIA ADRS 143.66 0.06% 0.08 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends flat ahead of Fed chair's comments * U.S. crude rises on small stock build, large draw at hub * Gold falls on dollar rise, strong U.S. home sales * Copper drops to three-week low, China policy a concern For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang)