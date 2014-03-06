SYDNEY, March 7 Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street's gain on better jobless data, while investors will still cautiously watch for the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report and tensions between Ukraine and Russia. * Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,450.0, a 4.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished flat on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent to 5,122.3 in early trade. * U.S. stocks mostly rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 closing at yet another record on better-than-expected jobless claims data and the European Central Bank's move to keep rates unchanged. * Copper was steady and some other base metals slipped on Thursday on investor concern over future demand in top metals consumer China after more details emerged about reform plans. * Emirates airline said its alliance with Australia's Qantas was working and had helped the Gulf carrier to improve yields, after some analysts questioned the benefits of the partnership. * Global miner Rio Tinto pledged on Thursday to press ahead with finalising an investment framework for the long-delayed Simandou iron ore project and said it would seek ratification from parliament as soon as possible. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2207 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1877.03 0.17% 3.220 USD/JPY 103.13 0.07% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7373 -- 0.041 SPOT GOLD 1349.84 -0.07% -0.900 US CRUDE 101.97 0.51% 0.520 DOW JONES 16421.89 0.38% 61.71 ASIA ADRS 146.29 1.59% 2.29 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500 ends at record on jobless data; payrolls eyed * U.S. crude oil futures settle at $101.56/BBL * Gold rises 1 pct on euro gain; ECB leaves rate unchanged * Copper steady on China concerns; nickel extends gains For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)