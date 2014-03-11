(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 11 Australian shares finished flat on Tuesday as investors turned to banks and defensive stocks, unnerved by a steep fall in iron ore prices that hurt small miners and a pullback in a business conditions survey.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 2.3 points to finish at 5,413.8. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3 percent to 5,101.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)