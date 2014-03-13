(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 13 Australian shares added 0.5 percent on Thursday, underpinned by a recovery in mining stocks after metals prices rose, while a robust jobs report provided additional momentum.

Australian jobs surged by the most in 13 months in February while firms added full-time workers at the fastest pace in three years, a major surprise that suggests the economy is finally generating jobs after a painful fallow period.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 28.4 points to 5,412.6. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 5,112.0. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)