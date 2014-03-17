(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 17 Australian shares dropped 0.2 percent on Monday to one-month lows as investors were unnerved by tensions between the West and Russia over the referendum results in Crimea, helping buoy safe-haven gold stocks and limiting broad market losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 11.8 points to 5,317.6 at close of trade. The benchmark dropped 1.5 percent on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.2 percent higher to finish the session at 5,088.0. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)