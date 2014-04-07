SYDNEY, April 8 Australian stocks are set to retreat further on Tuesday, mirroring losses in the U.S. market as investors bid down Internet stocks, while a rebound in copper prices may offer some support. * Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,390, a 23.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1.0 percent to 5,026.0 in early trade. * U.S. stocks slid on Monday with the S&P 500 posting its biggest three-day drop in two months, as investors bid down Internet stocks and rotated into defensive names to protect against further declines. * Copper recovered on Monday after falling to its lowest level in over a week as investors nervously awaited signals from policymakers in top consumer China about monetary policy easing. * Japan and Australia clinched a basic trade deal on Monday to cut import tariffs, as U.S. and Japan officials stepped up efforts to reach a parallel agreement that would re-energise stalled talks on a broader regional pact. * Rio Tinto has lost a legal fight to expand its Warkworth coal mine in Australia, which the global miner said was necessary to maintain viability as coal markets weaken. * Global miner Rio Tinto said on Monday it will give away its 19.1 percent stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd, owner of Alaska's huge Pebble deposit, after determining that the project does not fit its strategy. * Investors will watch for the monthly business conditions and business confidence figures from National Australia Bank. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2241 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,845.04 -1.08 -20.050 USD/JPY 103.06 -0.03 -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7007 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1,297.15 0.09 1.110 US CRUDE 100.72 0.28 0.280 DOW JONES 16,245.87 -1.02 -166.84 ASIA ADRS 141.38 -0.65 -0.92 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends lower; S&P 500 biggest 3-day drop since Jan * Oil futures drop on Libyan supply concerns, falling stock markets * Gold dips on weak investor interest after jobs rally * Copper up as investors look to China for monetary easing For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang, editing by G Crosse)