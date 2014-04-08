UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, April 8 Australian shares fell 0.1 percent on Tuesday after sentiment from another weak session on Wall Street carried over to Sydney, with broader losses contained by firmer metals prices buoying mining stocks, and by the prospect of stock gains spurred by a free trade agreement with Japan.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 3.3 points to 5,410.6 at the close of trade, recovering from session lows of 5,392.3. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Monday.
New Zealand's NZX 50 index slipped 0.9 percent or 44.3 points to finish the session at 5,031.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts