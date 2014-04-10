(Corrects 3rd bullet point to first-half earnings) SYDNEY, April 11 Australian shares are likely to open lower on Friday, tracking sharp falls on Wall Street after the Nasdaq suffered its biggest drop since November 2011, raising fears of a broader pullback. * Local share price index futures fell 51 points to 5425, a 55.8 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 17 points to 5,480.8 on Thursday to a near six-year high. * Gold stocks may get a boost after the precious metal neared a three-week high after the Federal Reserve signaled interest rates are unlikely to rise until well into 2015. * Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd said it expects core earnings to fall by around 15 percent in the first half of 2014 due to weak spending in Australia and rising costs in Indonesia. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 51.15 points to 5,064.34 in early trade. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2240 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1833.08 -2.09% -39.100 USD/JPY 101.46 -0.04% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6465 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1317.96 -0.03% -0.460 US CRUDE 103.33 -0.07% -0.070 DOW JONES 16170.22 -1.62% -266.96 ASIA ADRS 140.25 -2.04% -2.92 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Nasdaq drops 3 pct, worst day since Nov 2011 * Oil brent crude drifts lower as China slows, Libya woes * Gold extends rally after Fed minutes as stocks tumble * Copper edges up after Fed Minutes For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)