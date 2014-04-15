UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, April 15 Australian shares rose 0.6 percent on Tuesday, supported by gains in banking stocks as investors took heart from a rebound on Wall Street overnight.
Weak data in China and tensions in Ukraine kept gains in check, however, with the S&P/ASX 200 index rising 29.3 points to close at 5,388.2. The benchmark slid 1.3 percent on Monday, its biggest decline in a month.
Elsewhere, Australia approved a second airport for Sydney, in the government's latest move to improve the infrastructure in the country's biggest city, Prime Minister Tony Abbott said. Shares in Sydney Airport Holdings finished down 1 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3 percent to 5,076.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts