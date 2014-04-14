SYDNEY, April 15 Australian shares are seen
rebounding modestly after a slide in the previous session as
Wall Street closed higher overnight, though investors may
exercise some caution ahead of the release of the Reserve Bank
of Australia's policy meeting minutes later in the day.
The market may also be hampered by index heavyweight Rio
Tinto Ltd , after the world's No.2 iron ore
producer posted an 8 percent drop in first quarter shipments
compared with the previous quarter owing to weather related
interruptions in Australia and Canada.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent,
a 11.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark slid 1.3 percent on Monday, its biggest
decline in a month.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday on Citigroup's
earnings and strong retail sales, and despite a resurgence of
geopolitical uncertainties.
* Nickel hit its highest in nearly 14 months on Indonesia's
ore export ban, now in its third month, and on the prospect of
tougher sanctions on Russia over its actions towards Ukraine.
Gold rose to a three-week high on its increased safe-haven
appeal.
* Nufarm Ltd said it will close a manufacturing
plant in New Zealand to gain annualised savings of A$3 million.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2307 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1830.61 0.82% 14.920
USD/JPY 101.87 0.05% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.65 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1326.09 0.00% -0.010
US CRUDE 103.51 -0.52% -0.540
DOW JONES 16173.24 0.91% 146.49
ASIA ADRS 141.85 1.16% 1.63
-------------------------------------------------------------
