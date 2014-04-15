UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, April 16 Australian shares look set to make slim gains on Wednesday morning after Wall Street managed a better session, though demand may be crimped by weaker metals prices and slower growth in China.
* Local share price index futures edged up 0.2 percent 5,386, a 2.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. Then benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to 5,096.9 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended a volatile session higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in such blue-chip names as Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson, though persistent weakness in momentum names limited the Nasdaq's advance.
* Base metals fell on Tuesday, led by nickel, as investors sold risky assets on worries about demand in top consumer China and on concern about tensions in Ukraine.
* Gold tumbled about 2 percent on Tuesday on heavy stop-loss orders placed by momentum traders as prices broke below the key 200-day moving average.
* Challenger Ltd said total group assets and funds under management at 31 March 2014 was A$49.5 billion, an increase of 21 percent for the 12 months and 1 percent for the quarter.
* BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group report third quarter production on Wednesday.
* China is expected to report its slowest growth in five years on Wednesday, a Reuters poll shows, with signs of waning strength in the first quarter of 2014 already prompting government action to steady the world's second-largest economy.
-----------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:59 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,842.98 0.68% 12.370
USD/JPY 101.84 -0.07% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.630 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,302.41 0.03% 0.370 US CRUDE $103.85 0.10% 0.100 DOW JONES 16351.25 0.55% -67.43 ASIA ADRS 140.90 -0.67% -0.95 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends higher as blue chips rally; Intel up late * Brent oil rises with Ukraine tension; capped by Libya output
* Gold Dives 2 pct on heavy stop-loss orders, technicals * Nickel falls from 14-month peak; China worry hits copper
