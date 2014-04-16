UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, April 17 Australian shares are expected to post modest gains on Wednesday after another positive night on Wall Street and a rise in copper prices, though activity will likely be subdued ahead of the long Easter and Anzac Day holiday break.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, a 3.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index tacked on 0.1 percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose 1 percent on Wednesday, advancing for a third straight session as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reaffirmed the central bank's commitment to keeping interest rates low and Yahoo rallied.
* Yellen, speaking in New York, reaffirmed the Fed's commitment to keep interest rates low, even after ending its bond-buying program, as long as inflation remains below target and unemployment elevated.
* Copper rose, recouping some of the last session's deep losses, on relief that top consumer China posted slightly higher-than-forecast first-quarter growth. Gold prices were little changed.
* Sydney Airport Holdings Ltd said first quarter and rolling 12 month international traffic through Sydney Airport was up 4.9 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.
* Dick Smith Holdings Ltd said it anticipates underlying sales growth to return to its New Zealand operations in FY 2015 and anticipates opening 6 new stores.
* National Australia Bank Ltd has appointed Anthony Healy as managing director and chief executive officer of Bank of New Zealand, replacing Andrew Thorburn.
* NRW Holdings Ltd has been awarded a contract worth A$200 million by Samsung C & T Corporation for the construction of the Package One Works at Roy Hill.
* Padbury Mining Ltd has requested an extension on a trading suspension, saying it expects to make an announcement "before the commencement of trading on 23 April."
* Monthly motor vehicle sales data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Q1 production reports from Woodside Petroleum Ltd and Santos Ltd are due out later in the day. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2310 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1862.31 1.05% 19.330 USD/JPY 102.21 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6355 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1302.21 -0.01% -0.190 US CRUDE 103.85 0.09% 0.090 DOW JONES 16424.85 1.00% 162.29 ASIA ADRS 142.54 1.17% 1.64 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St gains on Yellen comments & Yahoo; BofA falls * Brent oil rises close to $110 on Ukraine tension; U.S. oil unmoved * Gold flat as Wall Street rises, U.S. industry data strong * Copper firms on China GDP data, nickel rallies
