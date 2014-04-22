(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 22 Australian shares added 0.5 percent on Tuesday, steered by modest gains on Wall Street and interest for banking stocks, though volumes were light in an abbreviated trading week as the Easter holiday leads to Anzac Day on Friday.

Banks underpinned the market, with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group climbing 1.2 percent to end at all-time highs of A$34.28. Westpac Banking Corp added 1 percent to A$35.29, also a record high.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 25.1 points to finish at 5,479.3, its fourth consecutive session of gains. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent last Thursday. Markets were closed on Friday and Monday for Easter.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished flat at 5,104.9.