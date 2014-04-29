* S&P/ASX 200 reverses early gains to end lower * Banks drag as investment firms issue downgrades (Updates market moves) By Thuy Ong SYDNEY, April 29 Australian shares fell on Tuesday, pulling back from near six-year highs, as investors took profits after several investment firms downgraded their outlook for banks. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.9 percent to 5,487.1 by 0515 GMT, looking set to break seven consecutive sessions of gains. The benchmark had earlier touched a fresh near 6-year high of 5,554.5 before sliding to session lows of 5,469.3. In a research note to clients Citigroup lowered Westpac Banking Corp and National Australia Bank's ratings to 'neutral' and 'sell' respectively. Elsewhere, Morgan Stanley retained its "underweight" rating on NAB while local media reported Bell Director Charlie Aitken had downgraded his recommendation on all four 'Big Banks'. "Morgan Stanley and Citi have changed their outlook particularly on NAB, both of them are fairly negative, expecting some disappointments to come through in their results next Thursday," said Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG. Westpac Banking Corp lost 1.2 percent, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia dropped 0.9 percent. Australia New Zealand Banking Group shed 1 percent and National Australia Bank lost 1.6 percent. Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and ANZ had all touched record highs over the past few sessions. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ticked up 0.6 percent to 5,148.3. (Additional reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang,; Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)