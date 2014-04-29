UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, April 30 Australian shares are set to rebound modestly on Wednesday after gains on Wall Street overnight following upbeat earnings, though investors may eye a batch of quarterly reports from a handful of stocks due later in the day.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, a 19-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent on Tuesday, snapping seven consecutive sessions of gains.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 1 percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by upbeat results from companies including Merck & Co and a rebound in Facebook and other high-growth shares.
* Copper dipped on Tuesday as investors held back ahead of a U.S. central bank meeting and after further signs of slower growth in top metals consumer China. Gold rose slightly but remained below $1,300 an ounce.
* Brambles Ltd issued its FY 2014 third-quarter trading update, saying sales revenue for the 9 months ended March 2014 was up 6 percent, and expects growth of about 7 percent in FY 2014.
* Insurance Australia Group Ltd has agreed to a request from the New Zealand Commerce Commission for an additional week to consider a planned acquisition of Wesfarmers' Lumley Insurance business in New Zealand.
* Elsewhere, Woolworths Ltd is due to report its third quarter sales results, Origin Energy Ltd will release its quarterly production report and Stockland Ltd will issues its Q3 market update.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2301 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,878.33 0.48% 8.900 USD/JPY 102.62 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6968 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1,295.12 -0.07% -0.860 US CRUDE 100.69 -0.58% -0.590 DOW JONES 16,535.37 0.53% 86.63 ASIA ADRS 140.77 0.48% 0.67 ----------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends up on earnings, rebound in high-growth shrs * Oil rebounds as geopolitical woes return, stocks build * Gold edges up ahead of Fed meet, Ukraine fears support * Copper dips ahead of U.S. data, Fed meeting
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong, editing by G Crosse)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts