SYDNEY May 5 Australian shares eked out a slim gain of 0.1 percent on Monday in choppy trade, as an uptick in resource stocks offset losses among banks as Westpac posted a strong result but disappointed investors over the lack of a special dividend.

Westpac Banking Corp lost 1.2 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 4.1 points to 5,462.2 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Friday, but lost 1.3 percent for the week, snapping 6 consecutive weeks of gains - the longest winning streak since August 2013.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.6 percent or 32.7 points to 5,200.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)