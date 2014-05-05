Australian shares are set to edge up on Tuesday, led by modest gains on on Wall Street and firmer copper and iron ore prices, while investors await trade data and a central bank decision on interest rates.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,465.0, a 2.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark eked out a slim 0.1 percent rise on Monday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3 percent to 5,183.0 in early trade.

* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher as data showed strength in the services sector and Apple shares rose above $600 for the first time since late 2012

* Shanghai copper edged up on Monday to near its highest in two months, supported by steady local demand as markets returned from a two-day holiday and tracking gains in London copper prices that climbed on hopes of the U.S. economy gaining speed.

* Chinese iron ore and steel futures rose on Monday after a steep sell-off last week, but concerns about swollen raw material iron ore stocks in ports, tight credit and a weak outlook for steel product demand kept investors on edge.

* Australia's central bank is almost certain to maintain a neutral policy bias this week with a batch of data likely to point to an economy that is picking up speed, uncomfortable reading for a government preparing voters for a tough federal budget.

* Australian department store David Jones Ltd said on Tuesday its third-quarter sales rose 4.1 percent to A$407.2 million, with comparable sales up 2.4 percent.

* Rare earth producer Lynas Corp Ltd said it would undertake a fully underwritten share purchase plan to raise a minimum of A$30 million together with a placement to raise up to A$10 million.

* Chinese jobs website operator Zhaopin Ltd, controlled by Australia's SEEK Ltd, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of American depositary shares.

* Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd has completed a capital raising of A$230 million at a price of A$10.85 per share, which would be used to fund the acquisition of Rural Finance Corporation of Victoria.

* Investors will also watch for Australia's trade balance for March.

S&P 500 1,884.66 0.19% 3.520 USD/JPY 102.13 0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.606 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,309.79 0.02% 0.290 US CRUDE $99.42 -0.06% -0.060 DOW JONES 16530.55 0.11% 17.66 ASIA ADRS 141.94 -0.28% -0.41

* Gold reaches 3-week high on rising Ukraine tensions * Shanghai copper edges up to near 2-month top after holiday

