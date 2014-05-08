SYDNEY, May 9 Australian shares are expected to open on a tentative footing on Friday after a flat finish on Wall Street, with investors likely to remain cautious ahead of China inflation data and a quarterly policy statement from the Reserve Bank of Australia. * Local share price index futures rose 1 point to 5,450, a 17 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 41 points on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.8 percent to 5,156.9 in early trade. * U.S. stocks were mixed with gains in internet stocks offset by losses in energy and utility sectors. * Nickel hit its strongest levels in more than two years as industrial consumers scrambled to secure supplies and speculators extended their buying spree after Vale halted its Goro nickel operations in New Caledonia. * Shares of Envestra could rise after companies controlled by Li Ka-shing launched an unsolicited $1.8 billion takeover offer. This trumps an earlier offer from Australian Pipeline Ltd which already owns a third of Envestra. * China inflation data (CPI & PPI) will be released around 0130 GMT -- any unexpected acceleration in price pressure could be negative for market sentiment. China is Australia's biggest export market. * The Reserve Bank of Australia quarterly policy statement is due at 0130GMT, with markets keeping an eye on inflation and growth forecasts. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2238 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1875.63 -0.14% -2.580 USD/JPY 101.63 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6107 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1289.76 0.06% 0.760 US CRUDE 100.27 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 16550.97 0.20% 32.43 ASIA ADRS 141.54 0.28% 0.39 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends mostly lower; Nasdaq down for 3rd session * U.S. crude falls on technical trade/Ukraine conflict * Gold edges up as investors digest Yellen comments * Nickel soars to two-year peak on Goro mine halt, shortages For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Pauline Askine; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)