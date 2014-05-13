MELBOURNE, May 14 Australian stocks are set to open roughly unchanged as investors digest the conservative Australian government's tough first budget, but may get a boost from a strong quarterly result for top bank Commonwealth Bank of Australia. * Investors will gauge the economic impact of the budget, which includes a deficit levy, higher fuel taxes and a fee for all doctor's visits from July 2015 to help return the budget to surplus within a decade. * Share price index futures inched up 1 point to 5,488.0, but that was a 10.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent to 5,204.8 in early trade. * Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Wednesday reported a 16 percent rise in cash earnings to about A$2.2 billion for the March quarter, bolstered by revenue growth and cost cuts. * On Wall Street, the Dow and the S&P 500 eked out record closing highs again on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq resumed its recent slide, dragged down by shares of Cisco. * Mining stocks may slip after gold dipped 0.1 percent, nickel prices came off after touching a fresh 27-month high, and copper dipped on data from top metals consumer China data pointing to weak economic activity. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2224 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1897.45 0.04% 0.800 USD/JPY 102.26 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6107 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1293.79 0.08% 1.050 US CRUDE 101.89 0.19% 0.190 DOW JONES 16715.44 0.12% 19.97 ASIA ADRS 144.29 0.48% 0.69 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs again; Nasdaq slips * U.S. crude hits 2-week highs on perceived stock draws * Platinum, palladium rise on supply fears; gold eases * Nickel hits fresh 27-month peak; copper down For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Editing by Richard Pullin)