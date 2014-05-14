(Updates to close) SYDNEY, May 14 Australian shares ended flat on Wednesday, shrugging off concerns around the government's tough budget, with losses in ex-dividend big banks and healthcare firms offset by buying in global miner BHP Billiton and Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Commonwealth Bank climbed 1.2 percent, hitting a record high of A$80.99 earlier, after reporting a 16 percent rise in March quarter cash earnings, bolstered by revenue growth and cost cuts. The S&P/ASX 200 index was off just 1.7 points to finish at 5,496.5, recouping nearly all of its earlier losses. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 5,213.4. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)