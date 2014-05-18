UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY May 19 Australian shares are set to edge up on Monday, underpinned by modest gains on Wall Street and an uptick in nickel and copper prices.
* Local share price index futures added 0.1 percent, a 19-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Friday, but added 0.3 percent for the week.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended higher in a late-day rebound as small-cap names and consumer discretionary shares advanced.
* Nickel prices rose on Friday, as investors refocused on shrinking supplies, while copper was on track to post its biggest weekly gain in nearly two months on robust demand.
* Gold fell as encouraging U.S. housing data weighed on its appeal as a hedge against economic weakness, while platinum notched its biggest weekly gain in a month-and-a-half as strikes in South Africa continued.
* Rio Tinto is not actively seeking to divest assets this year but would consider any attractive offers, Chief Executive Sam Walsh said on Friday.
* Rio was also optimistic of finalizing an investment agreement with Guinea for the Simandou iron ore deposit by the end of the month, Walsh told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.
* DuluxGroup Ltd said its first-half net profit was A$60 million, compared to A$32 million last year.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2300 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1877.86 0.37% 7.010 USD/JPY 101.51 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5231 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1290.96 -0.11% -1.380 US CRUDE 102.03 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 16491.31 0.27% 44.50 ASIA ADRS 143.49 0.32% 0.45 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St rebounds with small-caps; Dow, S&P 500 dip for week * Brent crude rises 1.8 pct on week, Libya supply squeezed * Gold drops on bright U.S. data; platinum posts weekly gain * Nickel rebounds after falls; copper shows weekly rise
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts