(Updates to close)

SYDNEY May 28 Australian shares added 0.3 percent on Wednesday, supported by another record-close for the S&P 500 and interest in banking stocks, though overall gains were capped by a slide in gold producers after bullion prices dropped overnight.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 15.5 points to 5,527.2 at the close of trade. The benchmark finished a choppy session flat on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.7 percent or 35.6 points to 5,181.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)