UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY May 29 Australian shares are seen slipping on Thursday after falls on Wall Street overnight, while miners could be hit as iron ore prices fell to a fresh 20-month low and bullion prices hit near 4-month lows.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent, a 3.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.3 percent on Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent in early trade.
* The S&P 500 snapped a four-session winning streak on Wednesday to end just shy of a third straight record closing high.
* Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell to $96.80. Iron ore prices have lost nearly 28 percent so far this year.
* Gold prices fell to their lowest in nearly 4 months, extending the previous session's two-percent sell-off as the dollar rallied against the euro and stock markets held near recent record highs.
* Copper prices hovered near three-month highs, underpinned by optimism about the outlook for demand from top consumer China.
* Australia's opposition Labor Party said two contentious taxes on mining and carbon emissions introduced during its years in power would likely be repealed this year.
* Some of China's biggest property developers will compete against Australian gaming giants for casino licences in Queensland, boosting the government's plans to turn the popular tourist destination into a haven for big-spending Chinese gamblers.
* Rio Tinto Ltd has appointed Michael L'Estrange as a non-executive director from 1 September.
* Business capital expenditure data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, and a new home sales report from the Housing Industry Association are both due out later in the day.
* Westfield Group will hold its annual meeting in Sydney.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2257 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1909.78 -0.11% -2.130 USD/JPY 101.77 -0.06% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4449 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1259.19 0.08% 1.050 US CRUDE 103 0.27% 0.280 DOW JONES 16633.18 -0.25% -42.32 ASIA ADRS 144.60 -0.19% -0.27 -------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P 500 falls shy of a record, breaks four days of gains * U.S. oil falls more than $1 on expected inventory build * Gold drops to near 4-month low as dollar up, equities firm * Copper up on China demand hopes, trades near 3-month highs
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)
