* Karoon Gas surges on news to sell stake in Browse Basin
* Miners continue to fall as iron ore slumps
By Thuy Ong
SYDNEY, June 2 Australian shares clawed higher
on Monday, buoyed by another record close on Wall Street, with
strength in banks like Commonwealth Bank of Australia
helping offset losses in miners.
Karoon Gas Ltd soared over 40 percent to a
four-month high on news it will sell its stake in Poseidon
Browse Basin assets to Origin Energy Ltd for up to $800
million. Origin Energy dropped 3.3 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.2 percent or 18.5
points at 5,511.0 at 0237 GMT, after losing 0.5 percent on
Friday.
Market moves were modest as investors awaited economic data
due in the coming days including retail sales, gross domestic
product and the trade balance, traders said.
"It's somewhat an anticipation of some of the numbers out
this week that may be market moving," said Kara Ordway, market
maker and trader at City Index in Sydney.
"We're coming into the end of financial year at the moment,
so occasionally we'll see some falling around that time in local
markets but at the moment global markets are looking really
stable," she added.
The local benchmark hit a near six-year high of 5,554.5 on
April 29, but has traded mostly sideways since, as a slump in
iron ore prices has hit index-heavyweight resource stocks.
Iron ore fell another 4 percent on Friday and dropped for a
sixth straight month in May, its longest losing streak on
record, due to a supply glut.
In the mining sector on Monday, BHP Billion Ltd
lost 1.5 percent and Rio Tinto Ltd shed 0.6 percent.
But the market found support from gains in the Big Four
banks, which have drawn strong demand for their relatively high
yields.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia added 0.8 percent, Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group rose 0.6 percent and
National Australia Bank gained 0.8 percent.
Sai Global Ltd rose 2.2 percent to a two-year high
of A$5.23 after the risk management and standards firm said it
has been approached by a number of parties expressing interest
in its business.
New Zealand markets were closed for the Queen's Birthday
holiday.
(Editing by Chris Gallagher)