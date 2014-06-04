(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 4 Australian shares lost 0.6 percent on Wednesday to a near 2-week low, driven by losses across the financial sector and a drop among miners as iron ore prices continued to fall - although upbeat GDP data helped to bolster sentiment.

Australia's economy grew at its fastest pace in two years last quarter as exports surged by the most since 1999, though the long-awaited revival may have already been endangered by a government crusade for fiscal rectitude.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 34.9 points to 5,444.8 at the close of trade, losing further ground into the afternoon. The benchmark lost 0.7 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent to 5,159.3.