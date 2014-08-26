(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 26 Australian shares ended flat on Tuesday, as banks and insurers helped lift the market to follow Wall Street higher overnight, but resource stocks underperformed as spot iron ore prices remained locked near the year's lows.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.1 percent at 5,637.60 at the close of trade. The benchmark lost 0.2 percent on Monday, snapping seven consecutive sessions of gains, its longest streak since mid-July.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.25 percent or 12.89 points to finish the session at 5,195.63. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)