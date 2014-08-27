UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Aug 27 Australian shares added 0.2 percent to touch a fresh six-year closing high in choppy trade on Wednesday, with investor sentiment supported by strong earnings and a firmer Wall Street, but a handful of top-tier firms trading ex-dividend pared gains.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 13.6 points to 5,651.2 at the close of trade, a second session of gains. The benchmark edged 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.9 percent or 48.1 points to 5,243.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts