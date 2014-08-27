UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY Aug 28 Australian shares are seen ticking higher in early trade on Thursday, bolstered by a fresh high for the S&P 500, although Australia's national flag carrier Qantas may be hit after a record full-year net loss.
* Local share price index futures added 0.2 percent to 5,615.0, but were at a 36.2-point premium/discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.2 percent on Wednesday, closing at a six-year high in a second day of gains.
* Qantas Airways Ltd reported its biggest financial loss ever after taking a hefty A$2.6 billion writedown due to a company restructure that includes a re-valuing of its fleet.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.
* U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 creeping up to another record closing high in a lethargic session, although a number of retail stocks traded heavily after reporting results.
* Spot iron ore slipped further below $90 a tonne to hit its lowest in nearly two years after futures prices in China and Singapore fell, with buying interest for cargoes tepid.
* Copper dipped on the prospect of increasing supply of the metal, offsetting growing confidence in U.S. economic growth, while spot gold edged higher on a lower dollar and lingering geopolitical pressures.
* Atlas Iron Ltd posted A$9 million in underlying profit, compared with a year-ago loss, as sharply higher production offset lower iron ore prices.
* Capital expenditure data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics for Q2 is due out later in the day as well as new home sales data from the Housing Industry Association.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2310 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2000.12 0.01% 0.100 USD/JPY 103.89 0.04% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3608 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1282.7 0.02% 0.250 US CRUDE 93.76 -0.13% -0.120 DOW JONES 17122.01 0.09% 15.31 ASIA ADRS 154.25 0.06% 0.09 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St drifts to another record high in light trading * Crude oil little-changed after oil inventory draw, Cushing build * Spot gold edges up on dollar drop, heightened tensions * London copper dips on firm dollar, increasing supply
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)
