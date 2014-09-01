(Updates to close) Australian shares closed slightly higher on Monday, with retail stocks dragging at indexes despite financial sector gains.

Soft economic data weighed on sentiment but investors still bet on an open-ended period of low interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.1 percent or 3.9 points to 5629.80 at the close of trade.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent or 7.9 points to finish the session at 5215.40. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Eric Meijer)