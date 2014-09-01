SYDNEY, Sep 2 - Australian shares are expected to open little changed on Tuesday as investors search for direction after a holiday in the U.S. left markets with few catalysts. *The Reserve Bank of Australia's monthly policy meeting should garner some interest with the focus on whether the central bank will retain its commitment to keep interest rates low for a while. The cash rate is expected to stay steady at 2.5 percent. * Local share price index futures slipped 0.1 percent or 5 points to 5,604, a 25.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 3.9 points to 5,629 on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 5.8 points to 5,209.5 in early trade. * Wall Street was closed for a public holiday. * Ukraine reported its forces were under fire from Russian tanks again on Monday, as new signs emerged that the turmoil was damaging the European economy. * Metals were mixed with Palladium hitting a 13-1/2 year high on supplies worries with gold nudging higher. Copper was dragged down by weak factory data in China. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2246 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2003.37 0.33% 6.630 USD/JPY 104.32 -0.03% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3448 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1285.93 -0.09% -1.110 US CRUDE 95.8 -0.17% -0.160 DOW JONES 17098.45 0.11% 18.88 ASIA ADRS 154.08 0.34% 0.52 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St closed for public holiday * Oil prices dip on faltering demand; Libya threat output * Palladium hits 13-1/2 year high on Ukraine worries * Copper slips after weak China manufacturing data For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)