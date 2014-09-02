SYDNEY, Sept 3 - Australian shares are likely to open flat on Wednesday, with the major miners likely to stall any gains as iron ore prices approach a five-year low amid a supply glut. Investors will watching second quarter GDP due out today. * Local share price index futures rose 3 points to 5,649.0, a 9.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.51 percent, its biggest gain in two weeks to 5,658.5. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 3.6 points to 5,6218.6 in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended mostly lower as falling crude oil prices dragged energy shares down and offset strong manufacturing data. * Zinc climbed to a four-week high on speculators and computer-driven funds while copper held near its recent low, weighed by economic data showing slow growth in China and Europe. * 2nd Quarter GDP will be released at 1130 (0130GMT) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2316 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2002.28 -0.05% -1.090 USD/JPY 105.12 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4229 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1266.34 0.07% 0.940 US CRUDE 93.16 0.30% 0.280 DOW JONES 17067.56 -0.18% -30.89 ASIA ADRS 155.28 0.78% 1.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends mixed, energy shares fall * Brent Oil sinks to 16-month low on demand fears * Gold slides 1.7 pct on dollar rally, technical selling * Copper drifts near recent low on factory slowdown For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Eric Meijer; Pauline.Askin@thomsonreuters.com; +61293731800; Reuters Messaging: pauline.askin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Editing by xxx)