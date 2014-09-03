(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 3 Australian shares pared early gains to close flat on Wednesday, dragged lower by losses in mining and energy stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was barely changed at 5,656.1 points. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday, clocking its biggest gain in two weeks.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat as well at 5,224.39 points at the close of the session.