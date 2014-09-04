(Updates to close) Australian shares fell 0.44 percent on Thursday amid low volumes on weakness in miners and banking stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index pared some losses to finish at 5,631.3 points, still down 24.8 points. The benchmark barely changed on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.08 percent or 4.15 points to finish the session at 5,228.55. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)