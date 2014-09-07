SYDNEY, Sept 8 Australian shares are seen steadying on Monday, as Wall Street climbed higher after disappointing U.S. jobs data bolstered views that U.S. rate rises are some way off, though resource stocks may be hit by fresh lows for iron ore futures.

* Local share price index futures was flat at 5,592, a 6.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark shed 0.4 percent on Thursday and lost 0.5 percent last week, its second week of losses.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.1 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, lifting the S&P 500 to a fresh closing high, after a weaker-than-expected jobs report was taken as a sign that the Federal Reserve will not begin raising interest rates anytime soon.

* China steel and iron ore futures prices plunged to new lows and spot prices continued to plummet, with traders unconvinced by data suggesting large mills were finally taking action to curb oversupply in the world's biggest steel market.

* Gold rose, recovering from their lowest in nearly three months hit earlier in the session, after disappointing U.S. payrolls data tempered speculation that the Fed will raise interest rates any time soon.

* Job advertisements from ANZ are due out later in the day.

* Goodman Fielder Ltd 's board has advised its shareholders to vote in favour of a scheme with Wilmar International Ltd and First Pacific Company to be extended to March 31, 2015 as the company anticipates regulatory approval will take longer than expected.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2302 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2007.71 0.5% 10.060 USD/JPY 105.21 0.12% 0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4587 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1268.29 -0.02% -0.300 US CRUDE 93.5 0.23% 0.210 DOW JONES 17137.36 0.40% 67.78 ASIA ADRS 155.99 0.07% 0.11 -------------------------------------------------------------

* S&P 500 ends at record as jobs report eases Fed worries * Oil falls as weak U.S. jobs data adds to demand worries * Gold up as U.S. payrolls misses forecasts; Ukraine eyed * Copper up after U.S. payrolls douse Fed rate hike speculation

