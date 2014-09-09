MELBOURNE, Sept 10 Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday after Wall Street fell, but a rise in the U.S. dollar may shore up the market's biggest exporters, like the miners, blood products maker CSL and packaging group Amcor. * Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,586.0, which was a 21.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as Apple shares declined and as bond yields hit their highest in a month on concerns the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than some investors had expected. * Metals prices fell, with nickel down 5 percent after worries faded about a squeeze on supply from the Philippines and other metals were knocked by a robust U.S. dollar hitting a 14-month high. * Fairfax Media may be in the frame following a media report that billionaire shareholder Gina Rinehart had considered making a bid for the publisher of the Sydney Morning Herald and Australian Financial Review. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2239 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1988.44 -0.65% -13.100 USD/JPY 106.18 0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5018 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1255.06 -0.07% -0.880 US CRUDE 92.83 0.09% 0.080 DOW JONES 17013.87 -0.57% -97.55 ASIA ADRS 153.80 -1.02% -1.58 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends lower as Apple falls, bond yields rise * Brent oil falls to 17-month low as supply weighs * Gold drops below $1,250/oz; platinum hits 7-month low * Nickel slides as Philippines supply concern fades For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Compiled by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)